United asks pilots to take unpaid time off, cites Boeing delays

United Airlines (UAL) is asking pilots to take unpaid time off due to plane delivery delays from Boeing (BA). In a statement to Yahoo Finance, United says "We can confirm that due to the recent delays in Boeing deliveries, our forecasted block hours for 2024 have been reduced and we are offering our pilots voluntary programs for the month of May to reduce excess staffing."

United is just one of the airlines being impacted by the issues at Boeing, which stem from an incident earlier this year where a door plug on a 737 Max 9 aircraft blew off mid-flight.

