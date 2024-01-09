Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,782.50
    -18.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,794.00
    -139.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,709.00
    -94.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,981.60
    -22.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.47
    +1.70 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.00
    +8.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.30
    +0.22 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2721
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0240
    -0.1950 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,706.06
    +1,913.70 (+4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,693.15
    -1.04 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,763.18
    +385.76 (+1.16%)
     

United finds loose hardware on Boeing aircraft, Netflix downgraded: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

The troubles continued for Boeing (BA) this morning after United Airlines (UAL) announced it had discovered loose bolts of several on several 737 Max 9 aircraft. The loose bolts, which were located on the door plugs of the planes, come just days after an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when a piece of the aircraft blew off the side of the aircraft. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Netflix (NFLX) is under pressure after Citi downgraded shares of the streaming giant on several risks, including lower revenues. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include NVIDIA (NVDA), Unity Software (U), and Crocs (CROX).

Key guests include:
9 a.m. ET - Steve Trent, Citi Managing Director and Equity Analyst
9:30 a.m. ET - Brent Thill, Jefferies Senior Analyst
9:40 a.m. ET - Michael Antonelli, Baird Managing Director, Market Strategist
9:45 a.m. ET - Gary Cohn, IBM Vice Chair
10:30 a.m. ET - yhan Kose, World Bank Deputy Chief Economist
11 a.m. ET - Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist

Advertisement