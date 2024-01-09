United finds loose hardware on Boeing aircraft, Netflix downgraded: Yahoo Finance Live

The troubles continued for Boeing (BA) this morning after United Airlines (UAL) announced it had discovered loose bolts of several on several 737 Max 9 aircraft. The loose bolts, which were located on the door plugs of the planes, come just days after an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when a piece of the aircraft blew off the side of the aircraft. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Netflix (NFLX) is under pressure after Citi downgraded shares of the streaming giant on several risks, including lower revenues. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include NVIDIA (NVDA), Unity Software (U), and Crocs (CROX).

