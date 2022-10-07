Universal Studios releases 'The Super Mario Bros.' animated movie trailer
Yahoo Finance Live takes a peek at "The Super Mario Bros." movie trailer and the iconic cast voicing Nintendo's trademark characters.
Yahoo Finance Live takes a peek at "The Super Mario Bros." movie trailer and the iconic cast voicing Nintendo's trademark characters.
Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent interview with the Financial Times, opening up about his goals for Twitter and social media and commenting on President Biden and his EV adoption plans.
The "Knives Out" sequel will screen at theaters next month, but that's a bigger win for Netflix than AMC.
It's finally happening. Elon Musk is buying Twitter . According to the social media company, Musk "can and should" close the deal next week. On Thursday afternoon, a Delaware judge halted Twitter's litigation against Musk in order to allow the deal to close.
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down a Delaware judge's decision to allow Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to delay trial while they try to negotiate a deal agreement.
The band previously thanked Beyoncé for using their song. Her reps called the critcism “erroneous and incredibly disparaging.” Right Said Fred Change Minds, Call Beyoncé “Arrogant” for Using “I’m Too Sexy” Wren Graves
Sara Lee, winner of the 2015 WWE "Tough Enough" reality television series, has died at the age of 30, her mother and the wrestling organization said Thursday.
What a fascinating legacy That ’70s Show has: still popular enough to warrant a reboot, controversial enough that no one in the reboot can mention why one of the main characters won’t be returning. One of the series’ fictional romances spawned the real-life Hollywood power couple of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (sort of; they officially got together long after the show ended). And Kunis only got on the show in the first place after lying about her age, or so the story goes.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel addressed recent allegation that there had already been favoritism shown toward her over other contestants before her big win.
An online personality and English lecturer at a reputable international school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, has been fired from his position after screenshots of “inappropriate” messages he sent to a former student were shared on social media. Michael Strahan, an American citizen also known by his moniker “Teacher Michael” on social media, allegedly sent flirty messages to a former student at the Australian Center for Education (ACE) over the span of three years.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the upcoming release of Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel.
BUSINESS Bad Bets is a podcast series that unravels big-business dramas that have had a big impact on our world. In season two, we delve into the story of Nikola founder Trevor Milton, who promised a future of zero-emission trucks that could revolutionize the industry.
It's been a troubling year for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), as the streaming video pioneer shed a total of 1.2 million subscribers during the first six months of 2022. A recent report suggests the pain is just beginning for the streaming pioneer, which could have serious ramifications for Netflix shareholders. A survey of 1,000 Americans found that roughly 25% of respondents said they plan to quit Netflix this year, according to a report by Review.org.
Soldiers square off against a horde of creatures in Neil Marshall's Afghanistan-set horror movie.
Public marriage proposals are tense at the best of times—being rejected in private is bad enough, but what if it's in front of thousands of people? That's exactly what happened to one man who thought it was a good idea to propose to his girlfriend at a public sporting event, not with an actual ring, but with a candy ring pop. The response from the woman—beamed across massive screens at the event—was a slap across the face and some rather fruity language. Here's what the video footage shows. 1 Ro
The move marks the first time a Netflix film runs in AMC and Regal theaters, which have long refused to show the streaming giant’s titles.
Netflix headed to the major theater chains for the 1st time with Glass Onion
I am falling for Falling for Christmas already.
The Georgia lawmaker griped that electric cars "emasculate" drivers so the "Late Show" developed a solution.
What should you remember when you go backpacking in the woods? Don't explore alone. Don't touch things that you've never seen before and maybe don't go inside dark caves without a flashlight. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like this hiker got that particular safety memo and now she's going to pay for it in the new Paramount+ horror/thriller, Significant Other. Starring Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Jake Lacey (A Friend of the Family), the pair play a young couple going for a backpacking adventur
Exactly one week after Dua Lipa had fans levitating over her nighttime outing with Trevor Noah, the singer is setting the record straight on her relationship status. See what she had to say.