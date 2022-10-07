Universal Studios releases 'The Super Mario Bros.' animated movie trailer

The AV Club

What a fascinating legacy That ’70s Show has: still popular enough to warrant a reboot, controversial enough that no one in the reboot can mention why one of the main characters won’t be returning. One of the series’ fictional romances spawned the real-life Hollywood power couple of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (sort of; they officially got together long after the show ended). And Kunis only got on the show in the first place after lying about her age, or so the story goes.