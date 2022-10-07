U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3300
    +0.2620 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,621.03
    -335.08 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Universal Studios releases 'The Super Mario Bros.' animated movie trailer

Yahoo Finance Live takes a peek at "The Super Mario Bros." movie trailer and the iconic cast voicing Nintendo's trademark characters.

