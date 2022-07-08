U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Upstart stock plunges on ugly earnings warning

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Upstart.

Video Transcript

- Everyone, let's also talk about shares of Upstart here as we're keeping close tabs on their shares. My gosh, down by about 20% at this point in time for ticker symbol UPST. Here's why. They disclosed preliminary results for their second quarter that fell below the company's guidance, the CEO of Upstart citing the negative impact on its revenue being driven by the move to convert loans on its balance sheet into cash in the second quarter, and its marketplace being funding constrained here.

And so this is what they're looking for as we were looking through some of the preliminary unaudited contribution margin results. They're looking for about 47% at that front, previous guidance 45%.

- Brad, every year at Yahoo Finance we give out two distinguished awards to company of the year, and also worst company of the year. Upstart right now is my early nominee for worst company of the year. You go back to May, stock fell 55% because the company dropped the hammer on an earnings warning that their investor base clearly had no idea was coming.

Now, here today, they're back a couple of months later, you're seeing shares down almost 22% in the early going with a warning that clearly investors were not bracing for. And it's not just a slight warning, Brad. I mean, this is ugly. I encourage everyone go to the Upstart Investor Relations page and just read their commentary about inflation and recession fears.

They're now looking for a second quarter net loss of $27 million to $31 million. Back in May, they got into a $4 million loss to zero in profits. So that is just signaling a, I would say, management team that has lost handle on the narrative. They unlikely are truly able to predict or model for what's happening in their business. And you have to wonder, is this just the sign of more earnings warnings from this company. They've given you no-- no indications that things are going to get better for the final few quarters of this year.

- Yeah. I mean, in the comparisons for worst company of the year, I would have thought it was GameStop based on the way you were talking about them earlier. But, perhaps, these are all in the conversation and they are top-- or top loss play nominees, at least at this point. And so continuing to track all of this movement for Upstart, a company which is really hard to kind of wrap your head around exactly what they do at times. But any time--

- Maybe they don't know either, Brad.

- Maybe that's the issue right now.

