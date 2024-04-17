Urban Outfitters downgraded by Jeffries over slowing traffic

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) has received a downgrade from Jefferies, with the firm lowering its rating on the stock to Underperform from Hold. The key driver behind Jefferies' decision is its growing concern over slowing traffic at Urban Outfitters stores, which it attributes to increased competition in the retail sector.

Jefferies also lowered its price target on the stock to $32 per share from $42.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Angel Smith