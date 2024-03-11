Advertisement
US and China battling to be the AI leader

Rachelle Akuffo

It's not just companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) battling to be the artificial intelligence kingpin. Countries, specifically the US and China, are too. Both countries have taken steps to limit the other's ability to develop the technology while nurturing production at home.

In the video above, Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan explains the "AI arms race" between the two nations.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

