US companies hit highest level of earnings beats in 2 years

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) hit an all-time record high on Friday, passing the 5,000-point mark. The index continues to grow as US companies also see the highest level of breadth in corporate earnings beats in two years. With economic data expected out this week amid inflationary headwinds, what are expectations for the stock market going forward?

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to give insight into these record figures and what they could mean for the broader markets ahead.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino