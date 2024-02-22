US existing home sales rise 3.1% in January: NAR

US existing home sales rose by 3.1% to 4 million in the month of January, while declining 1.7% year-over-year. Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the latest housing data out from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), taking a closer look at the US housing market's inventory pressures and elevated mortgage rates.

