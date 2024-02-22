Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    5,061.76
    +79.96 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,859.99
    +247.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,944.02
    +363.15 (+2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.71
    +6.96 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    +0.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.80
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3130
    -0.0120 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2643
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5060
    +0.1980 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,659.95
    +535.60 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,687.28
    +24.77 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     

US existing home sales rise 3.1% in January: NAR

1
Seana Smith and Brad Smith

US existing home sales rose by 3.1% to 4 million in the month of January, while declining 1.7% year-over-year. Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the latest housing data out from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), taking a closer look at the US housing market's inventory pressures and elevated mortgage rates.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

