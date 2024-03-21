Advertisement
US existing home sales surge above February estimates: NAR

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

US existing home sales surged well above expectations for the month of February, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reporting 4.38 million against forecasts of 3.95 million. Despite the tremendous figure, home sales still fell year-over-year while median existing home prices also rose year-over-year.

Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the data and monitors mortgage rate trends.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

