US futures trade lower on hotter-than-expected PMI data

US futures (YM=F, ES=F, NQ=F) are trading lower Tuesday morning as hotter-than-expected manufacturing data in the form of the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.3, against an expected 48.3. Federal Reserve may now lower the number of interest rate cuts for 2024 below three.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Jared Blikre break down the latest developments in the market.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino