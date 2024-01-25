US GDP grew 3.3% in Q4, stock futures rise

Stock futures (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are trading higher Thursday morning as the market wakes up to a higher fourth-quarter GDP for the US economy. The GDP reading came at an annualized rate of 3.3% for the fourth quarter. In addition to GDP, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index showed that inflation moved lower toward the Federal Reserve's target of 2%.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the numbers and give insight into what this will mean for markets moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino