US homebuilder confidence rises in March, according to NAHB

US homebuilder confidence rose to an index print of 51 in March, higher than what was expected, as reported by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the data and what the housing sector is expecting from the Federal Reserve's March FOMC policy decision.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.