US housing starts see biggest drop since April 2020

US housing starts fell by 14.8% in January from December, marking the worst monthly drop since April of 2020. According to the US Census Bureau, housing starts fell to 1.33 million in January, down from the revised 1.56 million in December. The biggest reason for the decline is likely inclement winter weather.

