US labor market is 'normalizing': Acting Labor Secy.

Employers added 216,000 jobs in December 2023, according to the latest jobs report, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%. This number exceeded estimates which anticipated an addition of only 175,000 jobs. Is this a sign of things to come for the labor market in the new year?

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su joins Yahoo Finance Reporter Jennifer Schonberger to discuss the jobs report and the potential for a normalization of steady job growth.

"The idea of things normalizing is a good way to paint what is happening, but they're also normalizing in a way that President Biden said was possible, and many people thought was not, which is, record job growth... combined with report low levels of strong sustained unemployment, combined with wage growth," Secretary Su says. adding: "And currently wage growth that is outpacing inflation, so that workers really feel it in the pocketbooks, families can feel some more financial security. This is the Bidenomics in action."

