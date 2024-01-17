US Retail sales, China stocks tumble, Yahoo Finance live from Davos

It's a busy day across the globe when it comes to the economy. In the U.S., investors are digesting the latest retail sales report. The key economic indicator gave insight into the strength of the consumer during the December holiday sales period. It was a rough trading day in Asia after weaker-than-expected GDP data out of China weighed on markets. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index (^HSI) fell to its lowest level in over a year. In Europe, headlines are buzzing from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Yahoo Finance is live from Davos with several big names including Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, Salesforce Co-Founder & CEO, Marc Benioff, and SkyBridge Founder & Managing Partner, Anthony Scaramucci. Trending tickers include Spirit Airlines (SAVE), AMD (AMD), and NVIDIA (NVDA).



Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Vas Narasimhan, Novartis CEO

9:15 a.m. ET - Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs Chief Economist

10:15 a.m. ET - Jerry Storch, Storch Advisors CEO; Former Toys R Us CEO; Former Hudson's Bay CEO

10:30 a.m. ET - Paul Knopp, KPMG US Chair & CEO

11:30 a.m. ET - Robert Smith, Vista Equity Partners Founder, Chairman and CEO