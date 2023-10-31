Advertisement
US seeks to block JetBlue's Spirit Airlines deal

Reuters Videos

STORY: The U.S. government kicked off its antitrust case against JetBlue in federal court on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice urged a judge in Boston to block the airline’s planned acquisition of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines for nearly $4 billion.

The trial is part of a broad effort by President Joe Biden's administration to preserve competition and ensure air travel remains affordable for US consumers.

A Justice Department attorney argued the airline merger would lead to fewer seats and higher prices, citing an internal JetBlue analysis which projected its fares would increase 30% once the deal was finalized.

She said that would cost passengers roughly $1 billion annually.

An attorney for JetBlue countered that the case was a "misguided" challenge to a merger between the country's sixth and seventh largest airlines, which together control less than 8% of the domestic market dominated by four larger airlines.

United, American, Delta and Southwest Airlines control 80% of the domestic market.

The attorney for JetBlue said the government had wrongly tried to bar it from growing into a larger challenger to those four rivals and disrupt a market that has become "bad for competition and bad for consumers."

The trial began on the same day JetBlue posted lower-than-expected third-quarter results, citing air traffic control and weather delays during the summer travel season, and projected a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Shares of JetBlue fell as much as 18 and a half percent following that forecast to hit a near 12-year low.

