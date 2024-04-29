US Treasury lifts borrowing estimates on weak cash receipts

The US Treasury has revised its estimates for federal quarterly borrowing upward. Due to weaker cash receipts, the Treasury now projects to borrow $243 billion during the current quarter and a net $847 billion between the July to September period.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith