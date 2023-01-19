Usain Bolt says he lost $12 million to a scam

Reuters

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam risks missing a self-established 2025 deadline to complete reforms that would enable it to upgrade its stock market to emerging economy status and attract billions of dollars in investments, three officials told Reuters. The delays have been caused by infighting between state institutions about key reforms, including on settlements and companies' foreign ownership, the officials said, as the overhaul would increase supervisory tasks in a typically risk-averse nation. The main bourse, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, is the smallest among the main Southeast Asian economies, with a market capitalisation of about $180 billion, less than half that of Malaysia's. It was one of the world's worst performers last year, with a drop of more than 30% caused largely by turmoil in the property sector.