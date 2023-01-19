Usain Bolt says he lost $12 million to a scam
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Jamaican track star Usain Bolt alleging he lost $12 million in savings in a scam.
Bolt only has $12,000 to his name now.
Olympic champion Usain Bolt is seeking to recover more than $12.7 million that disappeared from his account with a Jamaican investment firm and is willing to take the case to court if necessary, Bolt's attorney said. Bolt last week was informed that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL) had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000, lawyer Linton Gordon told Reuters late on Tuesday. SSL said in a Jan. 12 statement that it had become aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee and has referred the matter to law enforcement, adding that it had taken steps to secure assets and strengthen protocols.
Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said Wednesday that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Attorney Linton P. Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned. Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000.
(Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Indonesia and Malaysia will likely deliver another modest interest rate increase each as they look to wind down their monetary tightening and turn their attention to economic growth.
(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department is beginning the use of special measures to avoid a US payments default, after the federal debt limit was reached Thursday.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Vis Raghavan said bonuses for investment bankers will fall after a "pretty anemic year."