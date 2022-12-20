UWMC CEO Mat Ishbia set to buy the Phoenix Suns in $4 billion purchase

Motley Fool

Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.