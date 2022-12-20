UWMC CEO Mat Ishbia set to buy the Phoenix Suns in $4 billion purchase
Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on UWMC CEO Mat Ishbia's purchase of the Phoenix Suns NBA franchise.
IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.
Why Palantir is my favorite stock in the technology industry
In early afternoon Tuesday trading, shares of marijuana stocks are taking another tumble -- their second day in a row of negative returns. Less visible, OTC-listed stocks like Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are suffering a bit less, down 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. All three stocks, however, have just one catalyst to blame for their troubles: Congress.
These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.
Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.
Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.
These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.
Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.
Shares of companies tied to the electric car industry, from start-up EV manufacturer Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) to Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) -- which, as their names suggest, both operate networks of chargers for electric cars -- tumbled in early trading Monday. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Faraday shares are down a disheartening 11.7%, while Blink is losing 6% and ChargePoint has been drained by 8.5%. Given that there's no obviously negative news on the wires about any of these companies today, however, there seems only one logical explanation for the selling: tax loss harvesting.
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that it has completed delivery of its first LionC zero-emission school bus funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") Clean School Bus Program to Mount Desert Island Regional School System in Bar Harbor, Maine. Mount Desert received a U.S. manufactured Lion bus built at the Company's recently opened factory in Joliet,
How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.
The concerns mount on Tesla.
Gilead and Arcus toppled Tuesday after their lung-cancer regimen trailed a rival concoction from Roche. RCUS stock skidded more than 20%.
The Philadelphia cell therapy developer suffered a major setback last year when two patients died in a clinical trial testing the company's prostate cancer cell therapy.
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...
Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.
TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]
Madrigal's (MDGL) phase III MAESTRO-NASH study evaluating resmetirom for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis meets both primary endpoints. Stock rises.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.