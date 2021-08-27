'Vaccination rates are still a major challenge': Registered Nurse
Kristen Choi, PhD, MS, RN and an Assistant Professor at the UCLA School of Nursing joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.
Kristen Choi, PhD, MS, RN and an Assistant Professor at the UCLA School of Nursing joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.
Jeff Powell, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Polaris Wealth Advisory Group and John Mowrey, Chief Investment Officer at NFJ Investment Group, help Yahoo Finance wrap up the final day of trading for the week.
It's common to make financial resolutions in December and January, but you don't need to wait until next year to take control of your finances. Here are 15 things you can start doing before the end of...
Hundreds of parents in Mexico have resorted to filing for court injunctions to get coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18. In the U.S. and other countries, childhood vaccinations are already underway, but Mexican officials have downplayed the risk for minors. About 15 parents have won the injunctions and got their children shots as the government presses schools to return to in-person classes Monday.
The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.
We offer a couple ideas as the Big 12 enters expansion mode
Vaccines against COVID-19 are the safest – and fastest – way to prevent the spread of variants. Luis Alvarez/ DigitalVision via Getty ImagesTakeaways A 2015 paper on a chicken virus showed vaccines could enable more deadly variants to spread – in chickens. But that outcome is rare. Only a minority of human and animal vaccines have affected the evolution of a virus. In most of those cases, evolution didn’t increase the severity of the pathogen. The hypothetical possibility that the COVID-19 vacci
Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.
This means the timing of your exposure to the virus can make all the difference.
Going after Allyson Felix is dicey business.
The stock's been a wild ride for investors all year, and it's dropped more than 50% in two days. What's going on, and why am I bullish?
A glowing research note was the catalyst behind the bull run on Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares on Friday. The note was authored by Veru bull Leland Gershell of Oppenheimer. In a research note made public Friday morning, the analyst strongly reiterated his buy rating on the stock, along with his $26-per-share price target -- which is nearly three times its current level.
Friday lit fire under shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO), sending them up 11.3% as of 1:15 p.m. EDT on heavy volumes. Although renewable energy stocks across the sector are surging, Gevo is up on heavy volumes for a company-specific reason. On Thursday, Gevo announced it had applied for environmental permits in South Dakota.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that released solid quarterly earnings. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Released Solid Quarterly Earnings. An earnings report is one of the critical indicators of a company’s growth, at least in the […]
Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) are up a modest 2.5% in 3:25 p.m. EDT trading Friday -- which may not sound like much, but on a $1 trillion dollar stock, it equates to an additional $21.2 billion in market capitalization. Why are Facebook shares up so much? For a company with its fingers in as many pies as Facebook's are, it's hard to pinpoint one single reason for the move.
In true meme stock fashion, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) soared this week with no company news. As of Friday midafternoon, GameStop shares were up 28.4% for the week, and fellow meme stocks BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were 18% and 15% higher, respectively. GameStop will next report its financial results on Sept. 8.
(Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares soared on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares climbed 34% to close at $26.33 on Friday, the highest since 2000. Earlier, the stock had surged as much as 203%. Support.com was amon
Why the Oracle of Omaha might be wrong on these discarded stocks.
The company's full-year earnings guidance indicates a slight decline, and there is concern about its revenue mix.
Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective
The company said it's currently testing its flexible payment service on Amazon and plans to widely debut the option in the coming months.