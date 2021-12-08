'Vaccines are available': Doctor explains the biggest difference for second winter COVID-19 wave

Motley Fool

Shares of internet infrastructure outfit Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were up more than 10% today as of 12:55 p.m. EST. After yet another attempted run higher in October and early November, shares were down as much as 30% since Nov. 8 due to a lackluster third-quarter 2021 earnings report followed by a general growth stock sell-off fueled by omicron variant worries. Meanwhile, fellow web content delivery network (CDN) Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has been on an absolute tear (up 108% year to date at the moment) as the company has consistently reported just over 50% year-over-year revenue growth throughout the last year.