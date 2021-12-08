U.S. markets close in 1 minute

'Vaccines are available': Doctor explains the biggest difference for second winter COVID-19 wave

Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for coronavirus cases and the Omicron variant for the upcoming winter.

