VC startup outlook expected to decline in 2024

The 2024 venture capitalist forecast appears murky so far with many startup companies projected to shut down in the new year.

Thomvest Ventures Managing Director Don Butler explains the VC environment and conditions that are serving as a foundation for this early investment forecast.

"What you're starting to see now is... those companies that raised in 2021, call it two and a half years worth of venture capital, coming up towards the end of their capital run. they've tried to cut burn and cut expenses to make the capital last longer," Butler explains the circumstances to Yahoo Finance. "But at the same time, you have a revenue environment that's gotten more difficult, especially for a lot of software companies. Now you have... [that] matched with the third factor: venture dollars being invested has come way off."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.