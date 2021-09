Motley Fool

The S&P 500 has lost its momentum in September, which may not seem surprising as the month has been historically poor for the stock market. As it turns out, the S&P 500 has declined 0.5% on average during September since 1950, but this time the decline has been steeper thanks to other factors that have spooked investors and triggered a sell-off. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) are two of the best stocks you might consider buying right now.