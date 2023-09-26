Verizon CEO reveals he tracks his mood daily since 2009

Verizon (VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg reveals that he assesses his mood and happiness daily using a 1 to 10 scale, a practice he has maintained since 2009. This evaluation helps Vestberg decide whether to work from home or engage with his employees to ensure he can maximize his productivity and be at his best.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer, Pras Subramanian, and Rick Newman break down Vestberg's mood-tracking practice and examine how it could relate to them.

