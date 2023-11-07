Verizon CEO talks global economic impact from interest rates

The Federal Reserve's position on keeping interest rates higher for longer is making major impacts across the U.S. economy, but what about the rest of the world?

Verizon (VZ) Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss Verizon's performance through recent economic headwinds and how rising interest rates in the U.S. are filtering through the broader global economy as well.

"In markets, like in Europe, like Spain, it's an enormous impact because basically in the increased interest rates that passed almost immediately to the consumer, so then you see the slowdown much quicker than we see here [the U.S.]," Vestberg explains, "But, we don't see it. And the reason is, of course, that not all that interest increase is going straight to consumers. It hits the ones that are variable interest rates, which a corporation might have."

