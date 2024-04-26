Will Get Very Difficult for Trump: Cobb on Hush Money Trial

Ty Cobb, Former Federal Prosecutor and Former Special Counsel to the President, discusses former President Trump's hush money trial in New York, and states that things will be more difficult for Trump and his defense team as the trial goes on. He also talks about the US Supreme Court hearing arguments on former President Trump's immunity claim, and shares what he thinks the timeline will look for Jack Smith's case and how delayed it may end up being. Ty Cobb speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

View comments