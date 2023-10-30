VF Corp. stock tumbles, withdraws 2024 earnings guidance

VF Corporation (VFC) reported fiscal second-quarter results were about in line with Wall Street estimates, with revenue coming in slightly better than expected, while earnings fell a little bit shy of expectations. The big news is that the apparel company is withdrawing its previous 2024 earnings and revenue guidance and has announced a turnaround strategy called "Reinvent." Yahoo Finance Live explains the details of the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.