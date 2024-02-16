Viral game 'Palworld' may face legal crossfire

STORY: It’s gone viral around the globe.

Japanese video game ‘Palworld’ debuted in late January, made for platforms including PCs and the Microsoft Xbox.

Less than two weeks after launch it had been downloaded 19 million times - a number most titles only hit after years on the market, if ever.

But the game could soon prove popular with lawyers too, because some say it’s just Pokemon with guns, raising the spectre of a courtroom shootout.

In Tokyo, video game fan Komei Sato has been playing Palworld, and he says there are arguments both ways:

"When you actually play Palworld, there are some ways that it resembles Pokemon but there are also original things. Like, players are not building things in Pokemon but they are in Palworld, so in that sense I don't think it's exactly the same as Pokemon. Palworld can be enjoyed as Palworld.”

The game has a familiar premise, allowing players to capture and train cute creatures - but these are called “pals”.

And the Pokemon Company seems to have taken notice.

In late January it said it would take action over any infringement of its intellectual property rights.

The statement didn’t mention by name Palworld or its maker, Japanese firm Pocketpair.

But Pokemon is one of the world’s most valuable media franchises, and fiercely protected.

Industry analyst Serkan Toto at Kantan Games says he has little doubt what’s coming:

"I am as sure as I can be that both companies, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company, at least are looking very, very much into this case and maybe take legal action going forward. And I think that if they don't take legal action against Palworld and the developer, then my question, my rhetorical question, would be, when will they ever take legal action against another company?”

Pocketpair has denied all accusations of plagiarism.

In a social media post, Chief Executive Takuro Mizobe said the company had been the subject of "libellous comments".

Nintendo - which is among backers of the Pokemon Company - has said it does not comment on individual cases.

As for gamer Sato, he just says Palworld is a great game - and hopes he gets to keep playing.