Virgin Galactic stock rises ahead of first commercial space flight

Virgin Galactic shares surge as the company's first commercial space flight is set to takeoff this week. Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at the company's stock movement.

Video Transcript

RACHELLE AKUFFO: All right, well, taking a look with our trending ticker of the day, Virgin Galactic stock surging today after announcing that its first commercial spaceflight will take off tomorrow. Two Italian Air Force officers and an aerospace engineer from the National Research Council of Italy will board the ship and head to the edge of space. Now this comes two years after billionaire founder Richard Branson and his crew took the company's first test flight showing off the company's progress.