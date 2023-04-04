U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,100.60
    -23.91 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,402.38
    -198.77 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,126.33
    -63.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.65
    -32.66 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.10
    +38.70 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +1.13 (+4.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    +0.0055 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3370
    -0.0930 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0081 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6540
    -0.7660 (-0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,192.21
    +421.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.97
    +10.95 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,634.52
    -38.48 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,287.42
    +99.27 (+0.35%)
     

Virgin Orbit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre discusses Virgin Orbit filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and breaks down the implications of the end of company operations.