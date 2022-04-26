Virtual health care company Biofourmis surpasses unicorn status

Omar Ishrak, Former Medtronic CEO and Intel chairperson, and Kuldeep Singh Rajput, Biofourmis CEO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Biofourmis's latest funding round and how the virtual health care company is poised for growth.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Welcome back to "Yahoo Finance Live." I'm Anjalee Khemlani, senior health care reporter. Biofourmis, a global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced it has surpassed unicorn status, reaching $1.3 billion with their Series D investment, led by glowing growth equity firm General Atlantic as well as CVS Health joining of investments there.

Joining me now to talk about all of that and more is CEO of Biofourmis Kuldeep Singh Rajput, who is also the founder, joining us from Boston, as well as former Medtronic CEO and chairperson at Intel Doctor Omar Ishrak, joining us from London.

Hello to both of you and. Thanks so much for joining us today. Kuldeep, I want to start off with you. Just tell us about this investment and just what this means for the company moving forward. Of course, you've been in virtual care for some time, since 2015, if I recall. And that has really slowly built up as a very prominent part of health care, especially post-pandemic.

KULDEEP SINGH RAJPUT: First of all, thanks, Anjalee, for having us. We stick to our mission. We are a global health technology company. And our focus really is how do we improve better outcomes for patients using predictive and deliver personalized care in the comfort of their home.

With this investment led by General Atlantic and with participation from CVS Health, it's a great milestone for the company. We are really excited to have both partners who would really propel the growth of the company as we think about expanding in managing patients in the comfort of their home across the continuum of care from acute all the way until chronic conditions.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: I want to talk about that partnership with CVS. The last time we saw a large pharma giant join forces with a startup was Theranos. And we've seen just how much that has impacted investor interest, even though biotechs really saw quite a hot year last year. Tell me about that partnership and whether or not you feel like there is sort of that cooling sentiment among investors.

KULDEEP SINGH RAJPUT: Yeah, Anjalee, first of all, we really stick to our mission. We have consistently demonstrated better results with our partners, especially driving better outcomes in patients. We've demonstrated reduction in costs by almost 40%, reduction in readmissions by 70%. And we are a really trusted partner by some of the largest health systems in the country.

And with CVS Health, the way we look at it is, we have plans of moving into value-based care. And especially when we look at that strategy, our current focus is health systems and pharma. However, we want to expand into payers. And CVS-Aetna is a great partner. They have different assets, medication delivery, PBMs, pharmacies, as well as they have a payer, which is Aetna.

And they have a full end-to-end platform which would enable and propel the growth of the company by getting more patients on the platform. And that's what we are focused on as part of this growth.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Dr. Ishrak, I want to bring you into this. According to McKinsey, $265 billion worth of care comes from services from Medicare and MA beneficiaries. We know, we've seen, especially in the insurance space, how much MA has grown to be a large portion of the portfolio there. What do you see as sort of the advantage that Biofourmis has here in capturing that?

OMAR ISHRAK: Well, a number of things. First of all, what Biofourmis' technology does is it quantifies a patient's condition. And through that, it personalizes the care of the patient. And that's done on a real-time basis. And through this process, the care is optimized not only from an outcome perspective but also from a cost perspective.

And the vast majority of patients that is the target pool for Biofourmis is in fact Medicare-type patients who are older. They fall into the cohort where that kind of care is necessary and very productive. And so I think that's one of the biggest pools of costs in health care. That's where the biggest patient outcome differences can be made. And concurrently with that outcome difference, the cost can be reduced.

And Biofourmis truly, as I've looked at different companies, has unique technology that allows them to do this.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: I mean, from your perspective, you've seen not only the health care companies but also technology of course now with Intel. Tell me about what you think big tech is missing when it comes to the health care space, because we've seen all of big tech really try to reach into this sector.

OMAR ISHRAK: Well, I think the difference is this. Health care, in the end, gets value when the technology improvement translates to an improvement in patient outcome. And to get that improvement in patient outcome, the technology has to be proven clinically. It needs to have regulatory approval. It then needs to have reimbursement or repayment models of some sort. It needs to have physician acceptance. It needs to have patient acceptance.

And you've got to go through that whole journey. And that's not a short-term journey. That's not just a product development. It's product, clinical, market development in a very focused fashion. And I think in general, that makes health care companies somewhat different. But in this situation, what I've seen is that the line of sight between a technology improvement and a patient outcome is actually pretty tight in the Biofourmis situation, not trivial by any means. A lot of work is necessary. But where I can easily see the line being drawn.

And that, I think, makes this company unique. And the tech companies in general don't want to go all that way, although there could be great business in doing that.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: A lot longer of a journey, really, than what they're used to.

OMAR ISHRAK: Yes, and more focused.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: We'll have to leave it. Definitely, definitely. Well, thank you so much, both of you. We'll have to leave it there. Kuldeep Singh Rajput, founder and chief executive officer of by informants as well as former Medtronic CEO and chairperson at Intel Doctor Omar Ishrak joining us from London. Thank you both again. Stay tuned. "Yahoo Finance Live" will be back.