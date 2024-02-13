Vision Pro doesn't offer $3,500 worth of value... yet: Developer

Apple (AAPL) recently launched its AR/VR headset Vision Pro. Spatial Dynamics Co-CEO Cathy Hackl joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Vision Pro’s potential, describing it as the technology's “early days.”

Hackl called the Vision Pro “a really advanced piece of consumer technology” that combines computing and visuals into the physical world, unlike full virtual reality. However, with a $3,500 price tag, she says it doesn’t offer “$3,500 worth of value... just yet.”

Adoption will "take time," Hackl notes, as app content catches up to the capabilities. She sees it as "a progression," but the lack of consumer awareness of spatial technology makes the costs hard to justify for most.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith