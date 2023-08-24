Vivek Ramaswamy made Ron DeSantis look 'well-behaved': Journalist

Some of the top contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination squared off in a heated debate Wednesday night. However, there was one notable absence, former President Donald Trump, who instead did an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that can be found on X. Semafor Founding Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons says Vivek Ramaswamy was "bold" in how he defended the former president, adding that candidate made rival Governor Ron DeSantis look like "a choir boy and very well-behaved." Ramaswamy was "an interesting player and definitely the opposite of bland," Clemons told Yahoo Finance Live. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman said of Ramaswamy, "I couldn't make sense of any of his policies... for all the voters who really want another tech bro to tell them how life ought to be, there's your guy."

JULIE HYMAN: Eight presidential hopefuls took to the stage last night for the first 2024 Republican primary debate. The name grabbing headlines is Vivek Ramaswami, the 38-year-old Biotech entrepreneur was the central figure for most of the evening, clashing with fellow candidates Nikki Haley and Mike Pence.

Former President Trump, of course skipped out on the event. He instead elected for a sit down pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that ran on X, a.k.a. Twitter. Despite his legal woes, Trump is expected to turn himself in to a Georgia jail today. The former President still holds first place in polls among voters.

Joining us now to dissect all of this is Steve Clemons, Semafor founding editor at large, and Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman, who covers these political matters for us. Steve, I want to start with you. I said Vivek Ramaswami grabbed a lot of headlines, but not necessarily in a good way.

STEVE CLEMONS: I mean, it depends on what you consider to be good. Vivek jumped into everything. I mean, he made Ron DeSantis look absolutely like a choirboy and very well behaved. I mean, it's remarkable. I mean, he jumped in. He made himself the news. He was bold in the way he defended President Trump's views in lots of different ways.

He wasn't the most informed candidate up there, but that didn't stop him at all. And he has I think some very decided-- I would call them hyper realist even isolationist foreign policy views that I had not really heard before. So he was an interesting player and definitely the opposite of bland.

BRAD SMITH: Did we have any, Rick, policy that was discussed and made clear about what a candidate would actually prioritize if they were made--

JULIE HYMAN: Well, Vivek made it clear he would stop support for Ukraine.

RICK NEWMAN: Right. Oh, sure, there was a lot of policy discussion. You know, what I look for when I watch these debates is not so much the horse race, who is doing a better job of catering to the fringe element of the Republican Party, which is the a.k.a. the Trump base. I pay attention to who actually seems to have good ideas and might actually be electable in a general election.

And I only heard maybe two of the eight candidates, maybe two and half who sound like they have sensible ideas, pragmatic. You know, Reaganesque type Republicans. To go back to Ramaswami, climate change is a hoax, let's stop all funding for military support for Ukraine because I don't get this logic at all because the China-Russia alliance is the biggest threat to the United States, and therefore we should stop. Helping helping Ukraine take out Russia's military, which is basically what they're doing for us, so that actually seems like a good thing by his logic.

I couldn't make sense of any of his policies. But he has a good smile. OK? He's got a lot of energy. And if-- for all the voters who really want another tech bro to tell them how life ought to be, there's your guy.

STEVE CLEMONS: But look, I think Rick said something very, very important that I want to emphasize. He's talking about those that could look qualified. You know, Rick and I probably share a lot of views and what we want to see by way of governance and smart policy. But you made a comment about the Republican base.

And right now, those people have been succeeding with the Republican base are performers. They're the ones that play these antics, who have somewhat thin or even vapid views when it comes to things. And that may not be what I'd like to see on stage. But it's clearly from a political perspective, playing with that Republican base in a way that's going to be harder for some of the more earnest candidates to break out.

I was very impressed for instance, that Nikki Haley went out and said right up front something is true that Donald Trump added $8 trillion to the National debt and that has consequences. People talked about January 6. Some of them quite thoughtful. But they got lost in the blur.

So I think what Rick said is when you kind look at what the North Star is, the nice thing about these debates is you have many people other than the Republican base watching them. So they've got a dual performance, both for the base but for the nation at large.

JULIE HYMAN: A couple things I want to bring up. First of all, we were just showing a quote from Ramaswami on the screen that he says he's the only candidate that is not bought and paid for, which is just ridiculous on its face because he does have supporters, including some prominent ones within the tech community. But we'll leave that aside for a moment.

To come back to this idea of performance versus policy, a vibe, right, as being the defining thing that drives-- I mean, this has-- it's ever been thus, right, when it comes to politics. Rick, do you think that-- you talk about these policies on the part of these guys. Does that really matter that much?

RICK NEWMAN: So let's talk about economic policies. First of all, so they verified how they're going to go after Biden if any of these people actually end up being the general election candidate. They're going to go after him on inflation and to a lesser extent on the debt under Biden. But the debt goes up under every President and more or less by about the same. No candidate of any party has anything close to a plan to deal with the National debt.

China. This was actually the biggest economic issue that anybody talked about, what to do about China. They want to confront China as an economic threat, a military threat. And guess what? Biden is already doing that. So I think these candidates, all of them talking about China either don't know that Joe Biden already has a huge policy, including $1 trillion in subsidies to bring manufacturing in green energy and semiconductors away from China and other countries back to the United States. Or they know Biden is doing that, and they just hope that voters don't know, and they can just sort of talk over voters on that.

I think it's kind of remarkable that a lot of these Republicans including DeSantis, who talked about this a lot when he gave his economic vision speech like a month ago. They sound like Biden on China. I mean, they are like cribbing from Biden. So there's an opportunity for Biden. You know, I think this gets complicated. And that's a hard one for voters to suss out. But they're not that different.

BRAD SMITH: Steve, who won this debate?

STEVE CLEMONS: Donald Trump won it because he won it by his absence. Because if you watched his interview with Tucker Carlson talking about Epstein and all of this stuff that had just virtually eyes glaze over, it was a sprawling interview. Donald Trump was very lucky that he didn't take that bag of tricks to this debate because he might have fallen.

But he won because it was smart to be the person that everyone had to sort of dance around. And when the hands went up-- you know, Chris Christie says he was just waving off the question. But all the hands were up except Asa Hutchinson's on whether they would politically support Trump if he were convicted of serious crimes.

It was a remarkable moment. That was the picture. And it just showed how all of these people are essentially kowtowing to the ongoing presence and importance of Donald Trump in that party.

RICK NEWMAN: I just want to give you a little bit different answer. Trump wasn't there. He was on some social media backwater. Nobody really saw what he had to say, I don't think. It's not even getting very much coverage, whatever he had to say.

Listen, I thought Nikki Haley was the grownup on the stage last night. She has sort of danced around this up till now. She's sort of danced around this idea of whether Trump is qualified to be President again. She came-- as Steve just pointed out, she came right out and said, no, we really need to move on from Trump at this point.

She has pretty good ideas. She understands foreign policy. Again, not what voters really vote on. But she was right. I mean, when she said to Ramaswami you don't have any foreign policy experience and it shows, she was right. And she did have good ideas.

So I thought she raised her profile. I don't think she has a chance. But remember a lot of these people are not running for President. They're running for something other than President when they don't get the nomination.

STEVE CLEMONS: And one of the things that she did I was impressed with Nikki Haley as well, even though I think Trump still won. But you know, she kind of chastised Mike Pence and said, you keep talking about a federal imposed 15 month abortion ban. She kept saying it will never pass in the United States.

So she brought realism, legislative and political realism to the discussion, which is very rare, I think. I think a lot of people posture and pretend and get strident. And she was much more the realist in this. And that was a standout element.

BRAD SMITH: All right, we got to leave things there. This the first of just many debates. Steve Clemons, Semaphore founding editor at large and our own Rick Newman, thanks so much for watching the debates.

STEVE CLEMONS: Great to be with you.

