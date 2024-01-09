Volkswagen Group sales near pre-health crisis levels

STORY: Volkswagen Group deliveries rose 12% last year.

The auto giant said Tuesday (January 9) it sold 9.24 million vehicles in 2023.

The figures indicate a post-health crisis sales recovery is underway at the German firm as supply chain bottlenecks ease.

The carmaker's unit sales dropped after the outbreak of the health crisis, and hit a low of 8.3 million in 2022 - down from 9.3 million in 2020.

The carmaker faced supply chain challenges due to issues including chip shortages and the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Volkswagen brand reported sales of 4.87 million cars.

It was higher than 2022, but still significantly lower than pre-health crisis levels.

The carmaker said all-electric sales across the group were up 35%.

Although executives have warned recently that EV demand wasn't developing as expected.

The Group is due to release detailed figures on sales by brand in each region on Friday (January 12).