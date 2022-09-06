U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,893.62
    -30.64 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,098.92
    -219.52 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,494.27
    -136.60 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.18
    -11.57 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.33
    +0.46 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.10
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.09 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3150
    +0.1220 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1507
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7210
    +2.1460 (+1.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,734.45
    -25.69 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.85
    -1.66 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.26
    -13.17 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Volkswagen plans Porsche IPO amid EV push

Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Volkswagen’s plans to float Porsche in what could be the largest IPO in German history.

