The rise of streaming has coincided with significant declines in cable subscriptions, with streaming overtaking cable in July as the way most Americans watch TV. 35% of U.S. consumers chose streaming services in August 2022 over 34.5% who opted for cable. An influx of streaming competition has meant dozens of new options for consumers, but also revenue losses for companies like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which reigned supreme only a few years ago.