Voters don’t want Trump or Biden for president in 2024
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses recent polls showing that Democratic and Republican voters are rebuking Biden and Trump when thinking about the 2024 presidential election.
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses recent polls showing that Democratic and Republican voters are rebuking Biden and Trump when thinking about the 2024 presidential election.
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi discusses American Express stock edging lower after Morgan Stanley cuts rating.
GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.
Biden let his vanity and instinct to placate the left get the better of him. He's left with a party that demands an agenda voters don't want.
As we get inflation data over the next few days, we will be looking for revisions to the CME FedWatch Tool for its July and September meetings.
Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman assesses the likelihood of President Biden running for re-election and the outlook on several potentially tight midterm races this year.
During a ceremony marking the passage of the gun control legislation, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, President Biden renewed a call for an assault weapons ban and advocated safe storage legislation to be passed.
STORY: Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, Biden attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years."The diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said.In New York City, people love the convenience stores known as bodegas that are often run by Dominican or Puerto Rican merchants. Biden mispronounced the word as "bogedas."San Antonio is also one of the great Latino cities in the United States, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people that is 65% Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and her speech writers ought to "better understand the complexities of our people."
Top holder Berkshire Hathaway owned 225 million shares, or about 20.5% of BYD at the end of 2021, according to Refinitiv data. "The size is a good match with Warren Buffett's stake in BYD," a director at a regional brokerage said, adding it fuels speculation Buffett might have cut his stake, with the shares sitting in the custodian bank.
Maybe nice guys really do finish last.
Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday that he fears the state’s abortion ban will harm local business because it demonstrates that civil rights are going unprotected.
Sarge fave PepsiCo batted lead-off for the season on Tuesday morning. For the second quarter, the global purveyor of soda pop and salty snacks posted adjusted EPS of $1.86 $1.03 on revenue of $20.225B. PepsiCo beverages North America experienced a 0.01% sales decline to $6.12B, producing operating profit of $651M (-19.5%).
Starbucks teamed up with Amazon Go to deliver its second Starbucks Pickup for consumers in New York City.
Online prices for consumers slowed in June, with electronics and apparel seeing price decreases, according to Adobe Analytics.
South Korea is beefing up security for high-profile figures in light of the assassination of Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe, officials said on Tuesday, including for an LGBTQ pride parade that the new U.S. ambassador is expected to attend this weekend. Small groups of protesters demonstrated outside the U.S. embassy last weekend when Philip Goldberg, newly appointed as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, arrived in the country, accusing the United States of "homosexual cultural imperialism". Seoul's Presidential Security Service said it will strengthen security measures for President Yoon Suk-yeol, and the National Police Agency has ordered regional branches to step up monitoring to guard key figures.
"We are not tacos," a Hispanic industry group responded after the US first lady's botched compliment.
(Bloomberg) -- Inflation continued to heat up in June, hitting a fresh pandemic peak that keeps the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike later this month, economists project.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThe consumer price
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman told investors Monday in a shareholder letter that he would return $4 billion after failing to find a suitable target for the SPAC he launched in 2020.
President Biden is facing significant opposition within his own party, with one poll showing that most Democratic voters want another nominee to run for the office in 2024.
As an answer to soaring inflation and high gas prices 14 states are offering stimulus payments.