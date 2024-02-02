Wage growth is consistently beating inflation: Acting Labor Secy.

Labor data is starting 2024 on a high note, adding 353,000 jobs to the US economy and growing average hourly wages by 4.5% year-over-year in January.

United States Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su weighs in on January's job report results, noting the national unemployment rate to consistently sit below 4% for nearly two years.

"When I travel the country... wherever I go, I see workers looking for jobs, finding them, but more importantly, feeling a sense of security," Secretary Su tells Yahoo Finance. "Feeling like now when they join an apprenticeship program, when they go to a job interview, they're getting a job that is not only a job, it's a good job that's going to allow them to support themselves, support their families, and get a little bit of what the president calls breathing room."

Secretary Su also comments on inflation and growing workforce participation by American women,

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.