Walgreens Boots Alliance revives separation talks: Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has revived separation talks for the UK based pharmacy Boots, which could potentially lead to an IPO or a sale of the company, according to a report from Bloomberg. It comes as Moody's Investors Service downgraded the company's credit rating to "junk" mentioning Walgreens high debt relative to earnings.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani joins the the Live show to break down the latest developments for Walgreens and what it could mean going forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.