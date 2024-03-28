Walgreens narrows 2024 outlook on difficult retail environment

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) released its second quarter earnings, revealing $37.05 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating expectations of $35.86 billion. The company also reported a net loss of $6 billion due to the decline in the value of its investment in VillageMD. Citing a challenging retail environment, Walgreens narrowed its 2024 earnings outlook.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Anjalee Khemlani joins The Morning Brief to contextualize the earnings beat and the new leadership's priorities.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino