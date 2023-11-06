Wall Street bullish on Birkenstock stock

Birkenstock (BIRK) has received bullish ratings from several Wall Street analysts, including a "buy" rating from both Citigroup (C) and Goldman Sachs (GS). The company made its market debut on October 11th, with shares currently down about 10% from its opening price. Many of the analysts cite the brand's loyal customer base for their ratings. Yahoo Finance anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the ratings for the company.

