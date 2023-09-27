Wall Street hopes for bounce-back, Coinbase CEO joins YF: Yahoo Finance Live

Markets are looking to recover from a rough day of trading yesterday. The Dow saw its worst day of trading since March, dragged down by recent signals from the Fed and growing concerns over a government shutdown. In crypto, SEC Chair Gary Gensler is set to testify before the House over Bitcoin ETFs. Yahoo Finance has an exclusive interview with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (COIN) at 3 p.m. ET to get his thoughts on the testimony and much more. Trending tickers today include Costco (COST), Amazon (AMZN), and Rivian (RIVN).



Top guests today include:

9 a.m. ET - Tom Forte, D.A. Davidson Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst

9:20 a.m. ET - Takeshi Niinami Suntory Holdings CEO

9:40 a.m. ET - Maya MacGuineas, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President

10:40 a.m. ET - Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator

11:00 a.m. ET - Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan (D) North Dakota