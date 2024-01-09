Fed is 'not completely done' fighting inflation: Gary Cohn

As Wall Street debates when the Federal Reserve will announce its first rate cut, IBM Vice Chair Gary Cohn told Yahoo Finance investors 'misread' the Fed's policy outlook.

"The Fed is continually fighting inflation because their risk right now is backing off too early," Cohn explained. "I don't think the Fed is completely done fighting inflation... they've left themselves optionality to stay the course longer if needed."

Cohn added, "We’re headed toward a more normal economic trend, something that we haven't seen in over 15 years, and I think we all forget what normal looks like… and employment continues to remain strong, and I think it will remain strong throughout the year.”

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino