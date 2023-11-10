Wall Street soars, fueled by tech stocks

STORY: Wall Street's main indexes ended with big gains on Friday, boosted by heavyweight tech and growth stocks and lower Treasury yields.

The Dow climbed more than 1%, the S&P 500 added a percent and a half, and the Nasdaq soared more than 2% - it’s biggest one-day percentage gain since May.

The rally comes after declines in the previous session, which followed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about interest rates.

That ended the longest winning streaks in two years for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

And Abhay Deshpande, Chief Investment Officer at Centerstone Investors, says it reflects persistent investor uncertainty in the current environment.

“It's the same basic set of confusion that people have been facing, I mean, for quite some time now, right? There's this idea of maybe a recession around the corner. There's inflation. There's ‘What's the Feds going to do?’ And all of those cross-currents are causing, I think, just confusion.”

Megacap stocks that have propelled the market higher this year saw big gains Friday, with Nvidia gaining about 3% and Meta Platforms and Microsoft each adding 2.5%.

Shares of Illumina dropped 8% as the genetic testing company trimmed its full-year profit forecast for the second straight quarter.

On tap for next week: the closely watched consumer price index report, along with data on producer prices and retail sales, which will further shape interest rate projections.