Walmart bets $9 billion on remodelled 'stores of the future'

STORY: U.S. retail chain Walmart is looking to update

its image from a discounter to a destination

It's planning to upgrade and modernize

1,400 U.S. stores over two years

with improved layouts, expanded

product selections and new tech additions

On Friday, 117 stores in 30 states will be

re-launched showcasing the enhancements

Walmart's low-cost, low-margin groceries have been a

big draw for Americans dealing with steep inflation

But the retailer also wants to become a destination

for fashionable home goods and clothing

Walmart executives say tests of the

remodeled stores were a success

A remodeled Teterboro, New Jersey

Walmart saw a 20% rise in same-store sales

In 2022, the company boasted

record sales surpassing $600 billion