Walmart bets $9 billion on remodelled 'stores of the future'
STORY: U.S. retail chain Walmart is looking to update
its image from a discounter to a destination
It's planning to upgrade and modernize
1,400 U.S. stores over two years
with improved layouts, expanded
product selections and new tech additions
On Friday, 117 stores in 30 states will be
re-launched showcasing the enhancements
Walmart's low-cost, low-margin groceries have been a
big draw for Americans dealing with steep inflation
But the retailer also wants to become a destination
for fashionable home goods and clothing
Walmart executives say tests of the
remodeled stores were a success
A remodeled Teterboro, New Jersey
Walmart saw a 20% rise in same-store sales
In 2022, the company boasted
record sales surpassing $600 billion