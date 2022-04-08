Walmart heir Robert Walton reportedly bids $4 billion on Denver Broncos
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses reports that Robert Walton has made a $4 billion bid for the Denver Broncos.
Typically, consumer-facing corporations such as Goodyear, whose Wingfoot logo currently graces the Cavs' uniforms, are jersey-patch sponsors for NBA teams.
While many fans might be rooting for a comeback story this weekend for Tiger Woods, sportsbooks likely aren’t rooting for the movie-esque comeback.
Elias Sobo, whose company Compass Diversified owns Marucci Sports, discusses how supply chain issues have impacted the production of wood bats.
“You can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” Magic Johnson says. “The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys.” In a new interview for this week’s cover story of Variety, the NBA legend shared his unfiltered thoughts about “Winning Time,” HBO’s scripted drama about the Showtime era of the Lakers, which has […]
Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft Thursday, but did not indicate if he would hire an agent. Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this past season for the Bulldogs and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. The question at the next level will be Timme’s role.
The incident occurred in the fourth quarter with the Hornets ahead by 25 points
Dan Campbell inadvertently highlighted a major issue in the NFL.
The first major championship of the year is upon us.
Follow Tiger Woods during Round 2 of the Masters.
A 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a 2019 game, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team’s negligence. The lawsuit by the boy's mother Beatrice Galaz said the team should have more netting along the side of the field and players shouldn't throw balls during warmups in areas where spectators could be struck, especially when the team is encouraging fans to arrive early to try to meet players. On Sept. 15, 2019, her son Bryson was walking with his father in the first row of stadium seating toward the dugout, where players were meeting fans and signing autographs more than an hour and a half before the game, the lawsuit said.
In his first top-level tournament since almost losing his leg, Woods went into Friday’s second round just four shots off the lead held by Sungjae Im.
The top-seeded Michigan hockey team was knocked out of the NCAA tournament by Denver, 3-2, in overtime in the early Frozen Four semifinal in Boston.
Member of NASCAR and Pro Football Halls of Fame, Gibbs, 81, still has his hands on the pulse of everything with this Cup team.
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down why Tiger Woods is the most bet on golfer amid his comeback to the Masters Tournament.
Tom Watson didn't think eight major championships, including two green jackets, would be enough to join the company of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the first tee at Augusta National. “I look at these old goats right here, I can’t carry their shoes," Watson said Thursday morning, shortly after joining Player and Nicklaus as an honorary starter at the Masters for the first time. The invitation he extended to Watson to become the 11th honorary starter since the tradition began in 1962 included the provision that the 72-year-old Watson could hit away as long as he liked.
The collaboration includes a sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Centre, among other things.
This year's Masters are as big as ever, especially with Tiger Woods on-point — here's how to watch it online
The sports betting world is gearing up for the potential return of Tiger Woods at the Masters Tournament.
Apple is stepping up to the plate with its first live sports broadcasts Friday, set to debut “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV Plus — and, for a limited time, the MLB livestreams will be free for anyone in the U.S. and eight other countries. The games on Apple TV Plus — which will be […]
WWE CEO who created the modern-day wrestling phenomenon increasingly looks like a private equity suit, squeezing dollars out of a legacy business through employee layoffs and stock buybacks