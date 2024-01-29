Walmart to offer up to $20K stock grant to US store managers

Walmart (WMT) has announced it will be adding up to $20,000 in stock grants for US store manager compensation packages. The amount of the grant will depend on the size of the store and the options will be made available starting on February 1.

