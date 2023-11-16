Walmart stock tumbles on earnings, mortgage rates fall: Yahoo Finance Live
Shares of Walmart (WMT) are under pressure after the retailer reported third-quarter results that were slightly better-than-expected, but cautioned about a potential slowdown in consumer spending. Meanwhile, mortgage rates continue to fall, with the rate of an average 30-year mortgage down to 7.44% according to Freddie Mac. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Cisco Systems (CSCO), Alibaba Group (BABA), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI).
3:05 p.m. ET - Ed Yruma, Piper Sandler Analyst
3:35 p.m. ET - Greg Maffei, Liberty Media CEO & President
3:50 p.m. ET - Mike Arone, US SPDR Business at State Street Global Advisors Chief Investment Strategist
4:05 p.m. ET - Tom Kloza, OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis
4:20 p.m. ET - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttiegieg