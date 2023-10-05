Walmart worries weight loss drugs could be a problem for food sales

Walmart (WMT) cites the growing trend of weight loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic, impacting its food sales. Strategic Resource Group Managing Director Burt Flickinger states that the “significant concerns” of side effects surrounding appetite suppressants should be the focus and states that retailers like Walmart and Costco (COST) “have better prices” for products that could aid consumers in losing weight.

Noting that many consumers are living paycheck to paycheck, Flickinger believes the “second half of this decade” is where the effects of these drugs might be felt by food sellers.

