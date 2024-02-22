Advertisement
Walmart's 3-for-1 stock split: What investors need to know

Rachelle Akuffo and Akiko Fujita

Walmart (WMT) will conduct its first 3-for-1 stock split on Friday in an effort to make its stock more affordable for employees. The company will increase outstanding stock to 8.1 billion shares. The stock price will be lower, but the value of the shares an investor holds will remain the same.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Brooke DiPalma joins Yahoo Finance to break down the latest development for Walmart and what it means for the company and the stock moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

