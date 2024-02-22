Walmart's 3-for-1 stock split: What investors need to know

Walmart (WMT) will conduct its first 3-for-1 stock split on Friday in an effort to make its stock more affordable for employees. The company will increase outstanding stock to 8.1 billion shares. The stock price will be lower, but the value of the shares an investor holds will remain the same.



